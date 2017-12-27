Home / AP WIRE / Tennessee statue of former Confederate general painted pink
Photo Contributed From Fox 17 Nashville

Tennessee statue of former Confederate general painted pink

Celeste Malone 2 hours ago AP WIRE, Breaking News, News, State Briefs Leave a comment 30 Views

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Confederate statue on private property along an interstate in Tennessee has been painted pink in the latest act of vandalism there.

The Tennessean reports the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest seems to have been painted late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The statue portrays the early Ku Klux Klan leader and former Confederate general riding a horse.

Owner Bill Dorris said the statue has been “shot at six times,” among other acts of vandalism. He said he plans to leave the pink paint, which he expects will turn red in sunlight and attract more attention to the statue along Interstate 65 south of downtown Nashville.

Dorris said as many as a dozen cameras are posted on his property. He is waiting for assistance reviewing footage to try to identify who is responsible for the paint job.

Related posts:

  1. White Supremacist rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues in Tennessee
  2. Confederate statues removed after Memphis sells public parks
  3. Think before you pink
  4. Dannelle Whiteside named general university counsel

Tags

About Celeste Malone

Check Also

Trump claims GOP tax bill repeals Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and sweeping tax cut legislation (all times local): ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved