The APSU Presidential Search Committee released the names of the three finalists for university president on Friday: Michael Licari, Jaime Taylor and Interim President Dannelle Whiteside.

Open forums for each candidate will begin starting Dec.9.

All forums will be available on zoom, with limited seating for those wishing to attend in person. Those who attend in person must follow the university’s COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask while inside university buildings.

Below is the list of open forums for staff, faculty, students and the public.

Dec. 9, 2020 – Michael Licari – CV and Cover Letter

Open Forum with Staff and Retired Staff

9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629

Open Forum with Students

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Morgan University Center Room 303-305

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231

Open Forum with Faculty and Retired Faculty

1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533

Open Forum with the Public (Community, Alumni, etc.)

2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89902937752

Dec. 10, 2020 – Jaime Taylor – CV and Cover Letter

Open Forum with Staff and Retired Staff

9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629

Open Forum with Students

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Morgan University Center Room 303-305

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231

Open Forum with Faculty and Retired Faculty

1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533

Open Forum with the Public (Community, Alumni, etc.)

2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89902937752

Dec. 11, 2020 – Interim President Dannelle Whiteside – CV and Cover Letter

Open Forum with Staff and Retired Staff

9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629

Open Forum with Students

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Morgan University Center Room 303-305

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231

Open Forum with Faculty and Retired Faculty

1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533

Open Forum with the Public (Community, Alumni, etc.)

2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Morgan University Center Ballroom

https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89902937752

If you have questions regarding the open forums, please contact Dr. McCartney Johnson at andrewsmn@apsu.edu.