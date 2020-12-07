The APSU Presidential Search Committee released the names of the three finalists for university president on Friday: Michael Licari, Jaime Taylor and Interim President Dannelle Whiteside.

Open forums for each candidate will begin starting Dec.9.

All forums will be available on zoom, with limited seating for those wishing to attend in person. Those who attend in person must follow the university’s COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask while inside university buildings.

Below is the list of open forums for staff, faculty, students and the public.

Dec. 9, 2020 – Michael Licari – CV and Cover Letter 

Open Forum with Staff and Retired Staff
9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom 
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629 

Open Forum with Students
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Morgan University Center Room 303-305
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231 

Open Forum with Faculty and Retired Faculty
1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533 

Open Forum with the Public (Community, Alumni, etc.)
2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89902937752 

Dec. 10, 2020 – Jaime Taylor – CV and Cover Letter 

Open Forum with Staff and Retired Staff
9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom 
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629 

Open Forum with Students
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Morgan University Center Room 303-305
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231 

Open Forum with Faculty and Retired Faculty
1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533 

Open Forum with the Public (Community, Alumni, etc.)
2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89902937752 

Dec. 11, 2020 – Interim President Dannelle Whiteside – CV and Cover Letter 

Open Forum with Staff and Retired Staff
9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom 
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/83609290629 

Open Forum with Students
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Morgan University Center Room 303-305
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81498306231 

Open Forum with Faculty and Retired Faculty
1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/82080634533 

Open Forum with the Public (Community, Alumni, etc.)
2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Morgan University Center Ballroom
https://apsu.zoom.us/j/89902937752

If you have questions regarding the open forums, please contact Dr. McCartney Johnson at andrewsmn@apsu.edu.

