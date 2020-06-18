President Alisa White is leaving APSU.



White has been selected as the finalist for the position of President at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) located in Huntsville, Texas.



“In the dynamic world of University academia, it is not uncommon for larger institutions to recognize and recruit University Presidents who have a proven track record of success,” Mike O’Malley, Chairman of the APSU Board of Trustees said.



During White’s time as president APSU has seen record enrollment numbers and athletic achievements. She also launched the university’s first doctoral-level programs as well as the state’s first aviation science program.



The APSU Board of Trustees will begin a process to select an interim president and initiate a search for APSU’s eleventh president, according to O’Malley.



“While Dr. White’s departure leaves us with a temporary void, we are fortunate beyond measure that there is in place a solid team of leaders who will continue with a spirit of service and dedication during this time of transition,” O’Malley said.



Sam Houston State University is a doctoral institution with a student enrollment of approximately 21,500 and its own medical college.

