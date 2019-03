Podcast: Breaking down the 2019 OVC Men’s and Women’s Tournaments

The 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Championship Tournament is broken down by Sports and Managing Editor Noah Houck (@noahhouck5) and staff writer Riley Grubbs (@rileyjgrb97) along with special guest Aaron King.

Women’s preview: 00:30

Men’s Preview: 37:50

2019 OVC Women’s Tournament

(8) Southeast Missouri vs. (1) Belmont, Wednesday, March 6, 1 p.m.

(5) APSU vs. (4) Tennessee Tech, Thursday, March 7, 1 p.m.

(6) Mu**ay State vs. (3) UT Martin, Thursday, March 7, 3 p.m.

(7) Jacksonville State vs. (2) Morehead State, March 6, 3 p.m.

—

(8/1) vs (5/4) Friday, March 8, 1 p.m.

(6/3) vs. (7/2) Friday, March 8. 3 p.m.

—

Championship Game, Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.

2019 OVC Men’s Tournament

(8) SIU Edwardsville vs. (5) Morehead State, Wednesday, March 6, 6:30 p.m.

(7) UT Martin vs. (6) Eastern Illinois, Wednesday, March 6, 8:30 p.m.

—

(8/5) vs. (4) APSU, Thursday, March 7, 6:30 p.m.

(7/6) vs. (3) Jacksonville State, March 7, 8:30 p.m.

—

(8/5/4) vs. (1) Belmont, Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.

(7/6/3) vs. (2) Mu**ay State, Friday, March 8, 9 p.m.

—

Championship Game, Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m.