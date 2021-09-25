Jaida Clark (10) rises up to the ball against Morehead State. HASSAN TAYLOR | THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay’s volleyball team took home wins on Friday and Saturday against reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Morehead State.

The Governors won in five sets on Friday (25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-27, 15-8) and captured the sweep in four on Saturday (25-14, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23). The weekend slate of games was the first APSU had played at home this fall.

“We almost shocked ourselves with how well we were playing,” head coach Taylor Mott told letsgopeay.com on Friday. “I could not have asked for anything better than to win the first two sets and then find a way to rally in the fifth set. I am proud of the team because that is not easy to do.

“To start conference (play) 2-0, especially against Morehead State, hopefully that is a confidence booster that will help us.”

The Eagles finished last season with a 17-2 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship. They are projected to repeat as conference champions.

Nine APSU players posted double-digit kills on the weekend, including Brooke Moore, who is just three kills away from passing Kim Smith for fourth all-time.

The Governors improve to 8-6 on the year and are back in action next Friday and Saturday against SIUE.



