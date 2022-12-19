It is officially December, so it is finally time to get into the Christmas Spirit the one way I know how: with cozy games!

The essential overall nature of a cozy game is that of helping others through non-violent means- often with lessons about generosity and more. They are the games that make you feel relaxed and help players unwind.

Here are some cozy games for the Nintendo Switch and other platforms sure to be perfect for the holidays!

1. Dreamlight Valley ( Nintendo Switch)

Disney is the epitome of coziness. From Nightmare Before Christmas, to Frozen, to The Muppet’s Christmas Carol; Disney always feels a bit magical in the month of December. For those that are not aware of this game, Dreamlight Valley is similar to Animal Crossing in terms of mechanics such as farming, fishing, and more. Your one job is to fix the valley and help Disney villagers out with quests and tasks. It is also your job to bring Disney characters back to the valley by visiting each of their realms and helping them. With the festive update as well, you are sure to be in the holiday spirit!

2. Nino Kuni ( Nintendo Switch)

There is nothing cozier than a Studio Ghibli film from Howl’s Moving Castle to Ponyo that genre always makes you feel warm inside. Nino Kuni was also created by Studio Ghibli and the storytelling and music are exactly what you would expect. It is visually a masterpiece. There are multiple games in this series but one of the great ones is Wrath of The White Witch. You play the main character, Oliver, as he tries to become a master magician and bring back his mother. In the game, you travel between the real and Parallel worlds in a beautiful RPG fantasy world. The battle mechanics are splendid as it uses a combination of real-time and turn-based elements- all of which are animated and voiced.

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

A true classic is animal crossing. No matter how much burnout you can experience, you can always find yourself coming back to this game. Especially with its festive events.





Animal Crossing is my go to game around the holidays because the game itself is built around the idea of being cozy and relaxing. One thing in particular I really love is that the game operates around real life time. This means the game reflects the day, month, and season of your location. So if it’s Christmas time and snowy outside? Your animal villagers will be playing in the snow and decorating their houses for Christmas when you start the game. The game as a whole is a nice escape for the hectic holiday season. Manuel Rosario, Junior, English Major with a Creative Writing Minor

4. Cozy Grove (Nintendo Switch)

Centered around doing daily chores and activities, you complete certain tasks for ghost bears that walk the island and help them take care of things until they move on to the afterlife. With the new winter update, players can all find themselves participating in a plethora of winter activities and events.

5. Night in The Woods ( PC and Switch)

Not a typical Christmas game by any means, this one is near and dear to my heart. You follow the story about a 20-year-old-cat named Mae Borowski who has returned to her hometown of Possum Springs after deciding to drop out of college. The rest of the game explores her relationships with the people in her town- with her neighbors, parents, and friends that she left behind. In a visually and highly relatable game with funny aspects, Night in The Woods is a must-play.

6. Kerbal Space Program ( Available for direct download, steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One)

Last, but certainly not least in our list of games is Kerbal Space Program. The game allows you to take control of a space program for an alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to an array of parts to assemble, fully-functional spacecraft that can fly, and it’s all based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics. Set off into space by creating spacecraft to explore the Kerbal solar system!



I picked the game cause I like making problems to solve and building a vehicle or deciding to solve my problem or to achieve a set goal. Overall, it makes me feel relaxed-seeing my creations in beautiful environments. William Wallace, Freshman, Mechanical ENGT Tech

This wraps up recommendations of cozy games for December! Stay Warm & Happy Gaming!