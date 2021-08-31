A semifinal match is held for intramural sand volleyball in 2019. | THE ALL STATE ARCHIVES

Austin Peay is home to hundreds of athletes who have worked tirelessly to play in Division I programs.

Beyond those athletes, however, are even more students who have a love and desire to play sports. That’s where the university’s intramural program comes in.

All APSU students are welcomed, but whether you’ve played sports since little league or have never touched a ball in your life; the goal of intramural sports is to have fun, meet new people and add a pastime to the college experience.

After offering club sports in a limited capacity last year, Intramural Sports and Sports Clubs Coordinator Anja Shelton expressed her excitement in providing a near-normal slate this fall.

“Looking over the offerings that we have for this current semester, I’ve managed to stick to a lot of outdoor activities until November,” Shelton said in a statement. “Obviously, I feel that being outdoors is more safe than the alternative, even with the indoor mask mandate. Though last year we still offered some traditional sports, we offered them in modified versions which, for the most part, were smaller team roster sizes and a smaller number of participants on the playing surfaces at once.

“This year, I am excited to offer 7v7 flag football which, aside from basketball, is generally our most popular sport but only if it’s offered in its traditional format of 7-versus-7. Additionally, in a collaborative effort to try and build our esports platform, as well as the Ranked-Up Esports Club, we are now offering tons of esports throughout the entire semester — there will essentially be an esports tournament every week!

“Lastly, along with trying to get our kickball league to take off — even though it’s been offered before as a one-day tournament — I am excited to work with my co-worker to bring to our intramural schedule a climbing league.”

Individual and esport leagues are being offered at no charge, and team sports will cost students $8. To sign up, visit the APSU recreation website.

Session I: Registration Deadline: Sept. 2, 2021

Sand volleyball – $8

Kickball – $8

Cornhole – Free

Esports tournament – Free

Session II: Registration Deadline: Sept. 30, 2021

Flag football – $8

Outdoor soccer – $8

Ping pong – Free

Esports tournament – Free

Session III: Registration Deadline: Nov. 4, 2021