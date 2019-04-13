Home / Features / Uncategorized / New Chief Diversity Officer Named

New Chief Diversity Officer Named

Sean Siple 2 days ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 115 Views

APSU has successfully recruited it’s new Chief Diversity Officer and Title IX coordinator, LaNeeça R. Williams. Williams was recruited from University of Evansville, where she has been chief diversity officer since 2013.

Dr. Alisa White, APSU president, released the following statement through GOV Says: “This signifies our commitment to diversity at Austin Peay,” “Not only were we successful on our first search, but we had a stellar pool of applicants who had extensive experience in diversity and Title IX issues. This was one of the strongest pools of applicants I’ve seen for several years of all the national searches we’ve conducted. Greg Singleton and the search committee did a remarkable job.”

Williams has 20 years of professional experience in the field, having worked with city and community leaders and facilitated health workshops and sessions for Latino and African-American populations.

Williams served as interim director of Diversity and Affirmative Action at Indiana State University and director of Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity and Student Conduct at Colorado State University, Pueblo. Among her professional accomplishments, she developed the “Fellow Scholars Program” that  allowed underrepresented students to attend the university as a cohort group. Williams will begin her new role on July 1.

About Sean Siple

Happy grandfather paying attention to my bucket list and living my best life at home and out in the world.

Check Also

‘The LEGO Movie 2’ brick-builds on sturdy foundation

Five years after the events of “The LEGO Movie,” Bricksburg is an apocalyptic wasteland riddled ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved