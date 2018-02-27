Home / Sports / Basketball / Men’s OVC Tournament Preview
APSU fell to rivals Mu**ay State on Saturday, Feb. 24. JOANN MORALES | THE ALL STATE

Men’s OVC Tournament Preview

The Govs wrapped up their regular season against Murray State in the Dunn Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, finishing third in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

With the regular season coming to an end APSU will now turn their attention to the OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

Jacksonville State enters the tournament with the last first round bye, seeded  fourth, and will face the winner of opening game.

Game one is between fifth seed Tennessee Tech and eighth seed Southern Illinois at Edwardsville on Feb. 28.

The winner of game three will continue on to face first seed Murray State.

APSU will enter the OVC gauntlet with the third first round bye, playing their first game on Thursday, March 1, against the winner of game two.

The OVC’s second game involves sixth seed Tennessee State and seventh seed Eastern Illinois.

The winner of game four will continue on to face off against second seeded Belmont.

The Govs lost their only meeting of the season against Tennessee State in Nashville, however, they were able to sweep the two-game regular season series against Eastern Illinois.

Belmont claimed victory against APSU in the teams only meeting on the season, which was also held in Nashville.

APSU, who was picked to finish 11th out of the 12 teams in the Conference, will look to make one last push under first year Head Coach Matt Figger, and break into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015-16.

