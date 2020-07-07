CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison has named Marquase Lovings as the Governors’ interim head football coach for the upcoming 2020 season.
The move follows the resignation of Mark Hudspeth, Friday, for personal reasons.
Lovings served as associate head coach for the Governors last season, overseeing the defensive line. Under his leadership, that unit helped Austin Peay’s 2019 squad post one of the best defensive seasons in program history. They ranked among the FCS’ top 20 in rushing defense (8th), total defense (12th), scoring defense (15th), and third-down defense (16th). Josephus Smith and Shaun Whittinghill each earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors and John Wesley Whiteside was named to the league’s All-Newcomer team.
“I am excited for Marquase, but more importantly I am excited for our student-athletes and our football program,” said Harrison. “After meeting with our student-athletes and coaching staff following Mark (Hudspeth)’s resignation, it was clear our best chance to bring another championship to Stacheville this year was promoting Marquase.
“Marquase understands and shares my expectations for Austin Peay Football. Along with our outstanding coaching staff and dedicated Governors student-athletes I am confident we will continue on a positive trajectory. In short, Marquase is the right leader to lead this team.”
“I am excited to get started and humbled by the opportunity Gerald has given me,” said Lovings. “Really love the fact I get to lead these young men and blessed to have these coaches by my side. We will coach these young men with love and respect, but will still be demanding. We want Clarksville and Austin Peay to be proud of this football team both on and off the field.”
Austin Peay’s football team is scheduled to begin organized team practices on July 31. The Govs’ football season is scheduled to begin Aug. 29 against Central Arkansas in the 2020 FCS Kickoff.
