Govs top No. 1 Vanderbilt in Nashville

Diamond Danielle 20 hours ago

APSU Men’s Baseball pulled off an outstanding win against the number one team in the country, Vanderbilt University.

APSU got off to a slow start not scoring until the 5th ending. Garrett Krueger walked RBI (3-1); Gino Avros advanced to second; David Martinez advanced to third and Andrew Flaherty scored.

During the 6th,7th and 8th ending no one scored. Governors came back in the 9th with Matt Joslin singled through the right side,2 RBI (2-2); Tyler Hubbard advanced to second out a third to triple; Garrett Spain scored and Malcolm Tipler scored.

Governors finished 7-6 and will compete again Friday, March 1st against Indiana State.

