On Monday, Dec. 21, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees named Dr. Michael Licari as the 11th president of APSU.

Licari replaces Dr. Alisa White, who announced her departure from Austin Peay in August.

In a four month search process, the board narrowed White’s replacement down to three candidates: Danelle Whiteside — who most recently served in an interim role as president at APSU, Dr. Jaime Taylor and Licari. Whiteside was the university’s first Black president.

“I am confident that the APSU Board of Trustees has chosen an outstanding 11th president in Dr. Michael Licari,” chair of the search committee Mike O’Malley said in a statement. “He is an experienced and proven leader who will help guide the institution with distinction and a spirit of innovation in the years to come. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to Dr. Licari and his wife Kirsten to Clarksville!”

Licari was most recently employed as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Indiana State University. The University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin graduate formally visited Clarksville the week of Dec. 7.

“I am interested in the position at APSU because it is a great university with an important mission,” Licari wrote in a cover letter to the university. “Certainly, APSU is on a clear path forward, and has enjoyed success ranging from academics, enrollment, athletics, and fund raising. The academic mission is adjusting to meet the needs of students and the state, the overall enrollment trend is favorable, there is a strong commitment to student success, and there have been investments in campus facilities.

“My open, forthright, and collaborative approach to leadership will serve the institution well. My down-to-earth, approachable style and can-do spirit allow me to engage easily with faculty, staff, and students on campus, or with external constituents such as state elected officials, community members, donors, and parents. In short, I am a trusted, effective, and collaborative campus leader.”

This story will be updated as more details become available.