The Kansas City Chiefs are now back-to-back Super Bowl champions. They’re the first team to go back-to-back since the New England Patriots won in 2004 and 2005. The 19 year-gap is the longest in Super Bowl history between repeat champions. Graphic by Ricky Birchfield | THE ALL STATE

In what was the seventh longest game in Super Bowl History, the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions after Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a walk-off touchdown giving the Chiefs a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

With 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were down 19-16. With the option to tie the game and go into overtime or go for the game winning touchdown, Mahomes took the chance to go for the touchdown. When the ball snapped, Mahomes found Travis Kelce and threw the ball out for Kelce to get the touchdown, but the pass was incomplete.

With six seconds left in the game, the Chiefs took the opportunity to score a 29-yard field goal tying the game up 19-19 and taking it into overtime.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career.

With a crowd of 65,000 people, it was not hard to spot some of your favorite celebrities in the crown, including Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who took a break from her Eras Tour to come cheer on her boyfriend.

While the 49ers and Chiefs had numerous fumbles throughout the game, Usher made zero fumbles in his halftime performance and sealed his name as an R&B legacy. He showcased about a dozen of his songs, and his dance moves, from his 30-year career in a 13-minute melody. He was joined by special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon and Ludacris.

If you have an elder millennial in your life, make sure you have a heat pad, icy hot, and Motrin on hand because their knees and backs are probably going to be sore in the morning if they were having their own living room performance.