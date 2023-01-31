Austin Peay State University officials are closely keeping an eye on weather conditions tonight as inclement weather came to strike again, according to an email sent to the campus community.

An official decision about opening the university will be determined tomorrow morning.

Faculty, staff, and students have been asked to proceed with their evening as if classes are still resuming for tomorrow. If the decision is made to close the campus down, APSU employees and students alike should prepare to work remotely.

Austin Peay also understands that the safety of its faculty, staff, and students is of utmost priority and states that if you cannot come to campus then please be sure to contact your professor or supervisor.

To stay alert about any campus updates, be sure to sign up for updates on your phone using the Rave Guardian app or pay close attention to local news, radio, or right here at The All State.

