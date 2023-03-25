Displayed is the director of the Adult Non-Traditional Transfer Student Center Ashley Kautz. Photo by The Adult Non-Traditional Student Center’s staff directory.



The A.N.T.S., or Adult Non-Traditional Transfer Student Center, caters to all non-traditional students. The staff behind the center is dedicated to sponsoring and planning events that honor and highlight the lives and struggles of non-traditional students.

Ashley Kautz, an Austin Peay State University graduate, who is currently enrolled in a doctoral degree program in educational leadership, serves as the director for the A.N.T.S. Center.

Kautz said, “My job is to assist current and prospective students… with becoming acclimated to campus and… aid in their success while they’re at Austin Peay.” She continues, “I also supervise the center itself, so I’m trying to create a space where students can connect with one another.”



Kautz is grateful for her position and proud of the work that the center does. She said, “Something that is important about what I do is giving a voice to a population of students that… aren’t at the forefront of many minds.”

Kautz has a long history with APSU and has previously worked in admissions and enrollment management; her undergraduate degree is in history education, and she has a master’s degree in higher education.

In addition to being a student, Kautz is also a mother to an almost three-year-old named Felix. Of him, she said, “He is definitely a challenge. I am experiencing what our parenting students are experiencing.”

Kautz embodies the values that the center promotes, and the center’s overall message is central to her own life and career aspirations in higher education.

