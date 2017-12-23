Home / Features / Uncategorized / Healy signs new contract
Will Healy coaching in APSU's 2017 Homecoming. STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER | THE ALL STATE

Healy signs new contract

Noah Houck 1 day ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 66 Views

APSU Football Head Coach Will Healy signed a 4-year contract that will keep him as the man behind the helm of APSU Football’s rise on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Healy’s new contract will collectively total $860,000 over the four year span. Healy will earn $200,000 in 2018, $210,000 in 2019, $220,000 in 2020, and $230,000 in the final year. A buyout is also featured at $150,000.

Healy, who is 8-15 at APSU, will enter his third season as the Govs coach. APSU’s 2018 campaign will look to improve over a second place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Related posts:

  1. Healy makes guest appearance at NCAA Tournament
  2. Kelley signs three year, $15 million contract
  3. Healy gets it done
  4. Healy adds special teams coordinator, cornerback coach to #MissionPossible

Tags

About Noah Houck

Check Also

Kamea's Corner

Hate Crime at the University of Hartford: Wake Up Call?

Having a roommate is, in a word, stressful. Having a roommate means having to adjust ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved