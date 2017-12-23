Healy signs new contract

APSU Football Head Coach Will Healy signed a 4-year contract that will keep him as the man behind the helm of APSU Football’s rise on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Healy’s new contract will collectively total $860,000 over the four year span. Healy will earn $200,000 in 2018, $210,000 in 2019, $220,000 in 2020, and $230,000 in the final year. A buyout is also featured at $150,000.

Healy, who is 8-15 at APSU, will enter his third season as the Govs coach. APSU’s 2018 campaign will look to improve over a second place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference.