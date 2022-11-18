Coming off a huge momentum win against Milligan on Monday night, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team went down to South Florida and closed out a thriller, winning 62-60 on Thursday at the Yuengling Center.

The Govs started the night strong as they held the Bulls without a score for several minutes to take a 27-6 lead in the first half, but the Bulls surged back to close the gap and bring it within two, 42-40, at the end of the half.

Sean Durugordon led the way for the Govs offense, turning in a career night in points with 15, shooting 5-of-14 from the field, but knocking in four from beyond the arc. Durugordon also contributed on the boards hauling in six rebounds on the night.

Durugordon was among four double-digit scorers for the Govs with Elijah Hutchins-Everett putting up 11, Caleb Stone-Carrawell’s 12 points, and Shon Robinson posting his fourth straight double-digit game with 10 points on 80% from the field.

Despite the Bulls winning the battle in the paint, scoring 32 around the hoop compared to the Govs 14, it was the three-ball that made all the difference as Austin Peay shot 6-of-10 to close out the game in the second half.

The Govs fell behind by four with less than four minutes left in the game, but a pair of well-timed three-pointers decided the contest in favor of Austin Peay. Stone-Carrawell buried a three-pointer from the corner with 2:45 left in the half, followed by Hutchins-Everett knocking down the game-winning three with 1:22 left to play as the Govs took care of business 62-60.

Austin Peay will look to continue their win streak as they take on Albany in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam at the Ocean Center on Monday at 11 a.m. You can catch the game on ESPN+ or on the Governor’s Sports Network radio.