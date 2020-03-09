From March 6-8, the Austin Peay softball team hosted three other teams in hopes to boost their record and come out on top. The three teams invited were the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, Bradley, and Purdue Ft. Wayne.

The Governors started off with a win on the first night of the tournament against Bradley with a score of 3-2. This game would go down to the wire and end with a walk-off double by Brooke Pfefferle in the 10th inning.

Saturday morning would start off with a big win against U-Mass Lowell in what would be a slow game up until the fifth inning. The Govs scored five runs off of six hits and one error with only one runner left on base en route to a victory with a final of 8-3.

In the second game of the Saturday double-header, the Governors would come out slow and fall behind to a 6-1 deficit by the end of the third inning. The Govs could never really put the ball in play and ended the game with a 7-1 loss.

On the last day of the tournament, the Governors would split their games going 1-1 against both Purdue of Ft. Wayne and U-Mass Lowell.

In the first game against the Mastodons, Bailey Shorter would notch the 100th hit milestone of her career. She is the 36th Governor to hit this mark out of the program’s 35 years of existence.

APSU would find themselves in a 1-0 deficit in the first, but that would be the last time they were behind. The Govs rattled off six straight runs off of six hits and would never look back. The Mastodons would attempt a comeback, but fell short in the long run with a final score of 6-4.

As sweet as the tournament was for the Governors, it came to a sour ending, the Governors losing the second game against the River Hawks with a score of 15-5. This was APSU’s second largest loss of the season, the first coming at the hands of James Madison Feb. 21. The Dukes won that game by 11, with a final score of 13-2.

The Governors have their next game at Cathi Maynard park against Siena on Wednesday, March 11. The double-header’s first pitch will be at 2 p.m., with the second game to follow at 4 p.m.