From left to right: Delanie McKeon, Kaylee Kraft, Rachel Bradberry and Peyton Powell were honored after a 1-0 loss to UT Martin. ERIC ELLIOT | APSU ATHLETICS

The Austin Peay women’s soccer team was all smiles despite a 1-0 loss on Sunday, as they celebrated four of their graduating players.

The Governors (3-5-2) played their first conference game on Sunday against UT Martin at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early lead with a fifth-minute goal from Emely van der Vliet. Even after taking the lead, UT Martin stayed aggressive with a total of nine shots on goal compared to APSU’s four, with only one on goal by senior forward Rachel Bradberry.

On the other side of their struggle, senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell ignited the defense with seven saves.

After the early score from Martin, neither team scored. The match ended in a 1-0 defeat.

“It hurts,” said Govs head coach Naomi Kolarova after the game.

“We weren’t quite as quick as they are athletically, and they pressed us really, really well. We struggled to adapt to that in the first half.”

Ball possession, ball movement and shot opportunities were Kolarova’s positive takeaways from the game and how they have improved throughout this season. The loss snaps a five-game unbeaten streak for the Govs.

To conclude the afternoon, the program honored its four seniors: Rachel Bradberry, Kaylee Kraft, Delanie McKeon and Peyton Powell.

Bradberry said she created lasting bonds every year as a member of the team.

“I think the best part of it has been the changing team,” she said. “Each year we get new girls, (and) each year they’re always so amazing. I just love the team and love the environment that they create.

“As you get older, the girls who are lower classmen, you just lead them and you influence them and it’s so nice to be a part of.”

APSU looks to gain its first conference win when traveling to Nashville to take on Belmont on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.