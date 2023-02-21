Austin Peay defeated North Florida 73-71 during the final men’s game ever in the Dunn Center Saturday. Photo by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics

Austin Peay held North Florida ( 73-71) with a win for the last game on Saturday at the Dunn Center ending with multiple suspensions.

“I am disappointed with the behavior at the conclusion of today’s game with North Florida. Our student-athletes are held to a higher standard, and tonight’s behavior does not represent the ‘Total Gov Concept.’ Austin Peay and the ASUN Conference take pride in sportsmanship. That didn’t happen today. We will work with the ASUN Conference to determine the appropriate path forward and respond accordingly,” said Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics, Gerald Harrison.

Following his statement, Monday the ASUN Conference and Austin Peay State University’s Athletics Dept. announced that three suspensions would follow due to the conduct at the end of Saturday’s game.

The ASUN suspended Cameron Copeland, Carlos Paez, and Kamarie Coffey.

Suspension for these players will take place on Wednesday at Stetson.

ASPU has also announced Coffey would serve an additional game which will include Fridays game at Florida Gulf Coast.