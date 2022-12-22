Austin Peay defeated UNC Asheville 64-51 during action Wednesday at the Dunn Center. Robert Smith|APSU Athletics

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball continued their win streak on Wednesday at the Dunn Center defeating University of North Carolina Asheville, 64-51, while the men’s team fell to University of Tennessee, 86-44, in Knoxville.

The Lady Governors had a rocky the first period as the Bulldogs took a 5-2 lead off turnovers from the Govs and suffering a three-and-a-half minute scoring drought. With just 54 seconds left in the first period, Tiya Douglas shot a three-pointer as time expired ending the first period.

In the second half, the Govs held a 10-point lead with a score of 58-48 with just a little over one minute left in the fourth period. The Bulldogs went on to lessen the deficit with McKinley Brooks-Sumpter scoring 2-2 on free throws and Jordaynia Ivie shooting 1-1 on free throws. Mariah Adams was able to pull ahead for the Govs shooting 6-6 on free throws within 55 seconds of the fourth period giving the Govs the 64-51 win.

Shamarre Hale scored a game-high 15-points with Adams coming behind her with 14-points. The Govs shot 92 percent on free throws and 43 percent on field goals. The Govs had a total of 16 turnovers with the Bulldogs scoring seven points off those turnovers while the Govs scored 21 points off turnovers from UNC.

The men’s basketball team traveled to take on the No.8 ranked Volunteers in the Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville. The Govs scored 22 points in both halves of the game shooting at 25.5 percent in field goals, 19.2 percent in 3-pointers and 78.6 percent on free throws.

Elijah Hutchinson-Everett and Sean Durugordon both put up 11 points for the Govs.

Both men’s and women’s basketball with kick off the ASUN conference play in Charlotte at Queens. Men’s ASUN conference play starts Dec. 29 and women’s will be Jan. 2 both at 5 p.m.. You can stream both games live on ESPN+ or Governors Sports Network.