Austin Peay football (2-2, 1-0 UAC) is adding another W to the board after a 22-20 comeback victory against Stephen F Austin (2-2, 0-1 UAC) in Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday night. 

SFA took a 7-0 lead in their second drive of the game. Quarterback Mike DiLiello connected with Trey Goodman at 9:30 in the second quarter for a 78-yard touchdown with Maddux Trujillo scoring the extra point tying the game 7-7.

After trailing 20-7 in the third quarter, Cedarius Doss intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Doss then intercepted a pass on SFA’s next drive. Jevon Jackson, who ran for 141 yards in Saturday’s game, fought off SFA’s defense to score tying the game 20-20.

In the fourth quarter, SFA took the reins after a drive stopped at the one-yard line. SFA running back Anthony Williams slipped and fell in the end zone for a safety giving the Govs a 22-20 lead. 

The Govs head to St. Charles next Saturday to take on Lindenwood University (2-2) at Hunter Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. with the game being broadcasted on ESPN+.

