Like all wars, the battle to defend the fort was a hard one fought but the Austin Peay football team battled to a 30-17 victory against Utah Tech on Saturday to become the repeat United Athletic Conference champions.
“To be the first team in school history to have back to back conference championships that’s unbelievable,” said APSU’s head coach Scotty Walden. “My hats are off to this team. My hats are off to this coaching staff. I am just so honored to be the head coach here at Austin Peay and it’s awesome to see these guys have success after all their hard work.”
This is the Gov’s eighth straight win which breaks the program record that was set in 2019.
However, the fight for a playoff spot continues Saturday evening. The Govs can automatically clinch a playoff birth if Eastern Kentucky University beats Central Arkansas Saturday night. If Central Arkansas beats EKU, APSU will have to fight the Bears next Saturday for the playoff spot in their final regular game of the season at home in Fortera.
Jevon Jackson had a big night in the fort with 38 carries, 192 rushing yards with just 123 yards in the second half alone. Jackson is the tenth rusher in Austin Peay History to record a thousand yards in one season.
Austin Peay takes on Central Arkansas for what could be there playoff spot next Saturday at home in Fortera Stadium. Kick off will be at 1 p.m.
