APSU football remained busy in the spring section of college football’s National signing day, adding 10 commitments to the 2020-21 season.
The Governors had already received 10 Letters of Intent in the fall, now increasing their total to 20 new players.
The Govs remained local in their recruitment this year, with a quarter of their talent hailing from the volunteer state. Among the highly touted Tennessee recruits is TyQaze Leggs, an offensive lineman from Maplewood High School, ranked as a three-star prospect and the 66th best player in the state, according to 247Sports.
Austin Peay stayed active in scouting transfer players as well, with four players coming to Clarksville via the division one Football Bowl Subdivision. Two of the four players previously suited up for power five conferences as Kam White and Vincent Taylor previously attended Ole Miss and Mississippi State, respectively.
The other two transfers, while not from D-1 powerhouses, were both enrolled in respectable clubs with Robert Holmes departing from the University of Connecticut and Koby Perry transferring from Troy.
Seven of APSU’s 20 commitments were nationally ranked with at least a two-star rating, ranging from 247Sports, Rivals, and MaxPreps. Nick Carozza (GA) was named as a top-20 recruit in the OVC on Jan. 30 via HERO Sports. The two-star linebacker played four season at Denmark High School, and totaled 115 tackles over his final two seasons.
Ja’Quan Randolph may be the most significant talent from this year’s class: the senior from Lake Gibson High School (FL) was scouted by 15 division one programs, including Florida, Iowa State, and Nebraska. The former Brave was ranked as a three-star athlete via Rivals.com.
Deshler High School’s (AL) Grant Wisdom (potentially the best name in collegiate athletics) spoke to the Times Daily’s Craig Thomas on the decision to commit to Austin Peay: “Going up there and realizing the atmosphere and intensity of those coaches is obviously amazing. My experience with coach Hudspeth has been great.”
With 23 expected graduations on last year’s roster and spring ball rapidly approaching, the Govs are hopeful that a combination of high school and experienced transfers will benefit the team towards continued success from a season ago. The 2020 season kicks off in Montgomery, AL as Central Arkansas and APSU face off in the Guardian Union FCS kickoff on Aug. 29.
