Austin Peay State University rattled off nine straight wins to start the season. The Governors are now 10-2 and will play at Auburn later this week. Photos by Robert Smith | APSU Athletics

Austin Peay State University baseball has had an impressive 10-2 start to the season. After a loss in the season’s first game, the Governors have been unstoppable. With performances like a shut-out game pitched by Andrew Devine and second baseman Ambren Voitik hitting for the cycle, the Govs went on their longest winning streak since Miley Cyrus dropped Wrecking Ball back in 2013.

APSU swept the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a two-game series. Starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green kept the Bulldogs off the board for the first five innings in the 3-2 victory in their first matchup. In the second meeting, the Govs were down four runs with only six outs left. At the top of the eighth, pinch hitter Brody Szako stepped up and cracked a two-run homer that ignited a seven-run burst for APSU. The late-game rally was too much for the Bulldogs and the govs won 13-10.

It was more of the same against Maryland Eastern Shore. APSU beat the Hawks by at least 10 runs in all three outings. The Govs hit eight doubles and Miller-Green hit a grand slam on the way to a 15-10 win, the fifth in a row for Austin Peay. Defensively, Devine threw a one-hit shutout to lead the Govs to a 10-0 win in game two. First basemen Justin Olson and Left Fielder John Bay both bombed a pair of home runs in a 14-3 win to complete the Govs’ second sweep of the season. This win made seven in a row for APSU — the longest win streak since the Govs conference championship season of 2013.

APSU showed no signs of slowing down in their game against Gonzaga. Voitik hit for the cycle in a 6-4 win to mark eight in a row for the Govs. The last time a Governor hit for the cycle was when Alex Robes did it in 2017.

APSU looked to keep up the momentum in Texas against UT Rio Grand Valley. In game one the Govs were able to come back from a 5-2 deficit in the fifth inning to earn a 12-11 victory. APSU’s 9-1 start to the season was the team’s best start since a 10-0 start in 1958.

UTRGV pitchers Jacob Limas and Francisco Hernandez combined to hold APSU to just one run and ended the win streak at nine. APSU shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar hit a two-out single to force Miller-Green in for the Govs’ first and only run in a 5-1 loss. The Govs bounced back in the series finale. Leadoff hitter Clayton Gray and Miller-Green hit back-to-back two-run doubles down two in the fourth inning to lead Austin Peay to an 8-3 win.

APSU (10-2) will head to Alabama to play Auburn (9-2) in what is expected to be a tightly contested three-game series on March 8, at Plainsman Park.