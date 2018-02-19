Google breaks ground in Tennessee, offering jobs, school partnerships

Google has broken ground on a $600 million data center in Tennessee that will bring 70 to 100 high-tech jobs.

Google officials on Friday announced new and expanding data centers and offices in 14 states, including the Clarksville, Tennessee, center. Sen. Bob Corker’s office says the facility will be Google’s eighth U.S. data center and the 15th worldwide.

According to The Leaf-Chronicle, the new facility is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and will likely go online in the first half of 2019.

The Tennessee center is part of a $2.5 billion investment that includes new and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Virginia and Oklahoma.

Google is also investing in new or expanded offices in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

Also according to The Leaf-Chronicle, Google has plans to work with local schools, APSU and Fort Campbell.