Former police officer from Tennessee State University dies in shooting

Clarksville native Jonathan Outlaw was a victim of a shooting in Robertson County Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. The county’s sheriff’s office reported the shooting taking place in Cedar Hill.

According to The Tennessean, Outlaw’s father lives in Clarksville, and Brian Williams, who worked alongside Outlaw at TSU, said “He was a nice man, a hard worker and very dedicated to the job.”

The police have not released any possible motives to the shooting.

The Tennessean reports that “Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at 615-382-6600.”