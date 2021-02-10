APSU ALERT: Due to inclement weather conditions, University officials have decided to temporarily shift to remote operations. Non-essential facilities will be closed during this time, and classes with remote instruction will continue. Students were recommended to check their D2L course sites and email for more information or contact their instructors for remote work assignments. Inclement weather essential employees will report to work as usual.

If you experience power outages or internet disruptions, you are encouraged to please notify your instructor or supervisor. If widespread power outages do occur, University officials will provide additional information about campus operations as soon as possible. For updates about on-campus dining availability, students can visit apsu.edu/dining.

Earlier today the National Weather Service in Nashville issued an Ice Storm Warning for this area. The latest predictions indicated ice accumulations beginning at 9 p.m. tonight with the potential for power outages from ice accumulation on power lines and downed trees. Around 1 p.m. today an APSU Safety Alert was issued indicating that due to these circumstances, faculty, staff and students should be prepared to shift to remote operations Thursday, Feb. 11.