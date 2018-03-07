APSU accepts CIT bid, hosts opening game March 15

According to letsgopeay.com, APSU Men’s Basketball has accepted a bid to the collegeinsider.com’s postseason basketball tournament.

The Govs will host the first-round game at 7 p.m., March 15 in the Dunn Center against an opponent that is to be determined.

The game provides one more home game to graduating seniors, Averyl Ugba, Tre’ Ivory and Ed Stephens.

It also provides the APSU community with one more chance to view Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Terry Taylor, in action once more in the 2017-18 season.

This season the Govs finished in third in conference play, falling to Belmont this past weekend.

According to letsgopeay.com, Matt Figger, first-year head coach and OVC Coach of the Year feels this opportunity is good for the APSU community.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our team and our community,” Figger said. “It’s a chance for our fans to come out and support us at least one more time this year.”

This is APSU’s second appearance in the CIT.

According to letsgopeay.com tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for kids and military. 200 complimentary tickets will be provided to the student body on a first-come, first-serve basis. Regular admission for APSU students with valid student ID’s will be $10.