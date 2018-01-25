Home / AP WIRE / 101st Airborne Division soldier receives Soldier’s Medal

101st Airborne Division soldier receives Soldier’s Medal

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A 101st Airborne Division soldier has been given the Soldier’s Medal after saving two people from a burning vehicle.
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Davis received the medal this week in a ceremony at Fort Campbell. The Ellijay, Georgia, native is with C Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Artillery cannon crew member and section chief.
Davis was traveling to Georgia in June when he saw a vehicle that had turned over. He pulled over and ran to the car when he saw a small engine fire. Fort Campbell said in a news release that two people were trapped inside, soaked in gasoline from a container that had been thrown from the back of the car.
Davis says as he was working to get the second person out, the vehicle caught fire, causing flames to burn at their legs.

