Women’s Tennis remains undefeated

APSU entered the weekend at 16-0 with a chance to improve to 18-0 with contests at Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville. not only did they improve to 18-0, they blanked both opponents over the weekend.

The biggest takeaway of the weekend was Helena Kuppig and her singles winning streak, now at 13, sits as the fifth best in school history.

Doubles were handled with Claudia and Lidia Yanes Garcia taking their match 6-1 along with the team of Danielle Morris and Fabienne Schmidt taking the No. 3 double by the same score. This secured the doubles point for the day and allowed the Govs a 1-0 lead entering singles play. The last doubles match of the day ended unfinished but the Govs team of Tatiana Lopez and Honoka Nakanishi led 4-3 once it was called.

In singles play it was more of the same as the Govs dominated. Lopez and Kuppig made quick work of their opponents and secured a 3-0 start. Eastern Illinois had no answer as both of the Yanes Garcia twins secured victories in straight sets.

Moving on to Saturday in Edwardsville, it was business as usual as the Govs once again blanked the opposition and remained perfect in conference play and overall. Kuppigs winning streak stayed alive and advanced to 14 in a row. This tied Claudia Yanes Garcia’s streak from earlier on in the season.

The Garcia sisters earned their victory 6-4 at the No. 2 doubles and Schmidt and Morris earned victories at the No. 3 doubles. These victories secured APSU’s double point for the day.

Singles went smoothly as well and APSU came away with yet another clean sweep. Kuppig won her match in a tiebreak, Lopez and the Garcia sisters each won their matches in straight sets.

After this weekend the Govs are just two games away from completing a perfect regular season. APSU travels to Mu**ay next weekend for the Heritage Bank Battle of the border where they put their streak on the line.