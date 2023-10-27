Austin Peay’s women’s soccer team advances to the ASUN Conference quarterfinals after defeating Kennesaw State 3-1 Thursday. ALEX ALLARD| APSU ATHLETICS

Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team is advancing to the Atlantic Sun Conference quarterfinals for the first time in nearly a decade after Lauryn Berry made four stops during penalty kicks, defeating Kennesaw State, 3-2, in the first round of the ASUN Conference Women’s Soccer Championship on Thursday.

Head coach Kim McGowan gave a statement after Thursday’s win:

“Today was the definition of a team effort – from the people on the field, to our subs coming off the bench, to the bench’s energy the entire time, to our support staff all with us, people being asked to perform in jobs that they necessarily were not asked to all season. The penalty kicks were also huge. We put in our freshman goalkeeper Lauryn Berry for PKs and she came up huge for some stops. We had some people that had the confidence to step up and take PKs. Overall, from player one to 29, we had a total team effort and it is a really good feeling.”

The Govs held the Owls at bay until the 79th minute, when KSU took the first point of the night. Responding a minute later, Ellie Dreas tied the game 1-1 assisted by Alec Baumgardt and Tori Case.

While the Owls outshot the Govs in two overtime periods, it was goalkeeper Katie Bahn’s PK in the top-right of the net that gave the Govs the 1-0 PK lead. Owls responded at the next PK attempt when Tianna Rivera shot to the upper-right end of the net tying 1-1.

Govs Hannah Zahn gave the Govs the 2-1 lead in the PK period. Both teams had two attempts at the line, but no change in score until Alexis Shuster shot to the left past goalkeeper Charlee Bernal’s outstretched arms into the net. 3-1.

The Owls stepped up to the dot, where Berry took the left dive securing the Govs victory.

The women’s soccer team will play No. 3 Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday at 12 p.m, in Fort Meyers, Florida.