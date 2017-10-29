Home / News / ‘White Lives Matter’ protests come to Tennessee

‘White Lives Matter’ protests come to Tennessee

Aaliyah Mitchell 17 hours ago News Leave a comment 146 Views

White Nationalists and counter-protestors met in Shelbyville County to protest illegal immigrant settlement and carried Confederate flags through the streets. Approximately 160 white nationalists participated.

The movement planned to travel from Shelbyville to Murfreesboro, Tn.

According to USA today, some participants wore items connecting them to the Traditionalist Worker Party, another white supremacist group. A Ku Klux Klan member was cited by the same source to bring awareness to the September shooting at a  church in Nashville, Tn.

“We want to send a really clear message that these folks are not welcome in Tennessee. If you’re part of the white supremacist movement you’re not somebody that we want in Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Haslam said Friday to reporter’s in Gatlinburg.

Related posts:

  1. White Supremacist rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues in Tennessee
  2. Tennessee congressman wants President Trump impeached
  3. Train hits, kills pedestrian in Tennessee
  4. Tennessee agrees to stop arresting Occupy protesters

Tags

About Aaliyah Mitchell

Check Also

Career Services hosts first Career Week for students

By: Mahalia Smith The Office of Career Services hosts various events every semester to help ...

Leave a Reply

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved