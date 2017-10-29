‘White Lives Matter’ protests come to Tennessee

White Nationalists and counter-protestors met in Shelbyville County to protest illegal immigrant settlement and carried Confederate flags through the streets. Approximately 160 white nationalists participated.

The movement planned to travel from Shelbyville to Murfreesboro, Tn.

According to USA today, some participants wore items connecting them to the Traditionalist Worker Party, another white supremacist group. A Ku Klux Klan member was cited by the same source to bring awareness to the September shooting at a church in Nashville, Tn.

“We want to send a really clear message that these folks are not welcome in Tennessee. If you’re part of the white supremacist movement you’re not somebody that we want in Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Haslam said Friday to reporter’s in Gatlinburg.