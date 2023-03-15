Displayed is the 2022 inaugural class of APSU’s Military Hall of Fame that took place on Friday, Nov., 4. The photo was taken by Isabella Morman

Last Wednesday, the Newton Military Family Resource Center hosted Veteran’s Service Day and provided various free services.

The Newton Military Family Resource Center offers programs throughout the academic year to address any challenges that affect military-affiliated students.

Some of the services provided by the center include:

Facilities include a computer lab, dining area, and lounge.

Education, informational, and family-oriented programs throughout the academic year.

Text for Vets, which uses student textbook donations to provide free textbooks to students.

Disability, healthcare, educational, and home loan benefits.

The director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, Andrew S. Kester, Ed. D. stated that these services are provided, “So it takes that one thing off the student veteran. Instead of coming to our office and taking time from their classes, they come here to the Newton Center, and I can provide services here.”

Kester continued to point out that, “We work for the county. We aren’t the VA. We aren’t a non-profit. We’re a county organization, so we are a county service just like the public library, the trustees’ office, and things like that since we are down in Veterans Plaza.”

One thing the Newton Center emphasized is that you don’t have to be a veteran yourself to receive aid or any other services, you simply must be military affiliated.

Benefits are offered for dependents, children, grandchildren, and spouses of veterans, as well as anyone else with ties to veterans and questions about potential benefits.

Events like this one are held once a month.

Kester comes on the second Tuesday of every month during the academic year, excluding graduations in May and December.

Events also bring in other colleges such as Nashville State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT).

One event, titled Operation Commissary, is held on March 17 at noon and targets food insecurity for veterans in Middle TN. The initiative provides nonperishable food items as well as grocery assistance.

Kester spoke on this initiative as well, explaining that, “Operation Commissary is under Operation Standdown, which is a nonprofit in Montgomery County. They do a lot with the homeless veterans, housing, dress for success, and assist with finding jobs, but they also assist and offer Operation Commissary which is a food bag.”

Any additional questions or concerns, as well as upcoming events, can be found on the Newton Military Family Resource Center’s website or on the Peay Mobile app under the Events tab.