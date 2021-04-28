Summer is just around the corner and that means one thing for gamers, new games being released.

Not only will there be games releasing for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this year, but also games releasing for the new generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.

First will be the PlayStation 5 exclusive game Returnal, developed by Housemarque.

First showcased at Sony’s State of Play back in February 25, Returnal is a third person dungeon crawler which also acts as a survival horror title.

Having a permadeath feature, the game has players travel throughout a mysterious planet fighting against different types of aliens and monsters that are on the planet.

Every time the player dies in the game, they start back to the beginning of the game but the map layout, enemies and areas change completely.

There are also many mysteries and lore to follow in the game as well.

Returnal will be dropping exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

Up next is Resident Evil Village, the sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7, players are once again put into the shoes of Ethan Winters as he tries to find his missing infant daughter after she was kidnapped.

Taking place in a mysterious village outside of civilization, the village is also home to Castle Dimitrescu, the residence of Lady Alcina Dimitrescu and her daughters, the main antagonists of the game.

Resident Evil in the past was known for zombies, experimental creatures and parasitic creatures, Resident Evil today with Village now showcases vampiric beings such as Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters in addition to other antagonistic creatures such as lycans.

The game will also include a multiplayer mode called Resident Evil RE: Verse, in which players will be able to play major characters in Resident Evil series such as Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, HUNK, Nemesis and even Jack Baker from Resident Evil 7 in a free-for-all battle.

Resident Evil: Village will release on May 7 for the Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC and even after 25 years, the beloved survival-horror series is still going strong.

Fans of the famous RPG series Mass Effect will be able to relive the beloved story driven trilogy when it releases on May 14 for both the eighth generation and ninth generation of consoles.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings all three games of the trilogy into a remastered format, making the game and characters look even better than they did back in the days of the Xbox 360 and the PS3 in addition to including all of its downloadable content with the exception of The Pinnacle Station DLC.

Gamers who have yet to experience the beloved trilogy must definitely consider starting their space journey through this re-release.

Nintendo fans will get to relive the classic Miitopia when it releases on the Nintendo Switch on May 21.

Originally released for the Nintendo 3DS back in 2017, Miitopia will have players use their avatars, known as Mii’s, to venture throughout a world in which they can create and build their characters and be provided with different classes to help build their Mii’s.

Remastered with new features on the Switch, Miitopia will be a great game to help people wind down.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the next game after the 2016 reboot of the classic PlayStation 2 game, will have players continue the adventure of the titular characters after the events of the 2013 game Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus for the PlayStation 3.

With new gameplay features, characters and worlds to explore, Rift Apart is sure to be the game that longtime fans of the series will enjoy when it releases on June 11.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a high definition re-release of the game first released for the Nintendo Wii in 2011, will be released on July 16 on the Nintendo Switch with enhanced graphics, finer tuned motion controls and an alternative control scheme without motion.

Finally, Back 4 Blood, developed by Turtle Rock Studios who were well known for the Left 4 Dead series, will be released on all systems on October 12.

Serving as a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, the game will have the same charm as the classic zombie shooter in which older and newer gamers will love.

With so many games releasing this year, 2021 will be the start of games for the ninth generation while still catering to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.