Going from the bedroom to the living room to the kitchen and back can be exhausting. Watched everything in the Netflix queue? Here are some podcasts that are available to listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever podcasts are available.

10. Life Kit by National Public Radio (NPR)

According to the description on Spotify: “Everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, we talk to the experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit is here to help you get it together.” This podcast has been a life-saver. It has taught me and is still teaching me things that I never got the chance to know about. During quarantine, this has been a go-to when I want to learn about something new or better my ways at adulting.

9. Ted Talk Radio Hour by NPR

Another NPR podcast, but this one is definitely a favorite. Thanks to my professors, I have become very appreciative of TED Talks; it is another opportunity to learn about something new that I didn’t learn in the classroom, and to make it even better, there are so many different topics to learn about. This particular episode is all about meditating on loneliness. According to the website, “explore the biggest questions of our time with the help of the world’s greatest thinkers. Host Manoush Zomorodi inspires us to learn more about the world, our communities, and most importantly, ourselves.”

8. The Daily by the New York Times

Tired of getting the news from your Twitter feed? This podcast gives everything that you need to know about what is happening in the news right now in just twenty minutes and just in time for that first cup of coffee in the morning.

7. Poetry UnBound

This is a short, sweet and very to the point podcast. For those days when the assignments become too much, when the stress is eating you up, this will become a go-to podcast in your library. Unwind with poetry readings by host and poet Padaraig O Tuama for just six to eleven minutes; episodes are updated every Monday and Friday.

6. Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio

A fun podcast with hosts Josh and Chuck, taking you on a deep dive on topics that you probably didn’t know about. Episodes are updated weekly.

5. Daily Quote by Parcast Network

Need a new Instagram caption but don’t want to use song lyrics? Look no further than Daily Quote. Each day, a new episode is uploaded with a quote to give motivation and push others to strive for the very best.

4. The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle by Loud Speakers Network

Every Tuesday, Kid Fury and Crissle are spending the next hour or two keeping you up to date with all that is going on both in pop culture and in the news. Also, if the day has stressed you out beyond belief, this podcast is always guaranteed to give you a good laugh.

3. Dissect by Spotify

For the die-hard music lovers, this one is for you. This podcasts analyzes one album by some of music’s greatest artists: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and others. Episodes are updated weekly.

2. Joe Exotic: Tiger King by Wondery

If the Netflix documentary series wasn’t enough, Spotify has you covered. Six episodes on the self-proclaimed Tiger King, Joe Exotic. The description states: “Never before aired exclusive interviews with some of the most fascinating characters of this saga.”

Undisclosed by Undisclosed

A podcast about wrongful convictions and the criminal justice system, the hosts investigate by taking a closer look at the perpetration of a crime, its investigation, the trial and its ultimate verdict and finding new evidence that did not make its way into court. Episodes are update weekly.