The Young Women’s Leadership Symposium will be held on Friday, March 22 in the Morgan University Center Ballroom and will cover careers, mental health, politics, personal identity and popular culture.

Coming up on Friday, March 22 will be the 13th annual Young Women’s Leadership Symposium. This event is hosted by Dr. Marsha Lyle-Gonga of the Political Science Department. She brought this event to Austin Peay State University for women in 2010, and it has been held every year since.

It will take place in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on APSU’s campus. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to attendees during this free event. The Young Women’s Leadership Symposium will span from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the attire is business casual.

The event is open to young women aged between 16 and 24. Seats are limited, so guests are asked to register through the form on Austin Peay’s website. The last day to register is March 15th.

The event will consist of learning and networking opportunities through workshop sessions, presentations from guest speakers and APSU staff, and engagement with local leaders.

This year’s theme is “She Believed She Could and So She Did.”

According to a press release, the program’s primary purpose is “To increase the political efficacy of young women ages 16-24 through leadership development and civic engagement activities.” Dr. Lyle-Gonga hopes to show young women what it takes to be a leader by furthering their understanding of leadership development and leadership confidence.