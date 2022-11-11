Valiant Verde

Stacheville Sting

Austin Peay has launched its own hot sauce today, made in collaboration with Tennessee-based hot sauce company Two Heads.



Devised as a collaboration between APSU PR and Affinity Licensing, the officially licensed sauces will be available online, at APSU’s Ann Ross Bookstore and at the convenience stores located in the Morgan University Center and Governors Terrace.



One of the two sauces available is Stacheville Sting, a medium-heat red sauce described as smoky with a hint of sweetness. The other is Valiant Verde, a milder green sauce named for the university’s commitment to being military-friendly.



“We are always looking for unique ways to promote Austin Peay,” Bill Persinger, executive director of public relations and marketing at APSU, said in a press release. “In a meeting several months ago, our representative from Affinity Licensing, Brian Eubank, mentioned he was working with a new local company, Two Heads Hot Sauce, who had just created their own hot sauce line that’s Tennessee sourced.



Two Heads prides itself on using locally sourced peppers mixed with fruit, nectar, and smoky flavor to create its products, as well as donating 10% of all sales to charity.



They are also no strangers to licensed collaborative sauces, having produced officially licensed sauces for Georgia State University Athletics and Belmont University Athletics. With a heat level described by the manufacturers as three-out-of-five, Stacheville Sting holds the honor of being the hottest collaborative sauce available.



The sauces are currently available online and will be rolled out soon to APSU’s Bookstore and at APSU’s convenience stores.

