The Art of Letting Go

We meet once again my lovelies.

I left you in 2017 with a whirlwind of self-love; the idea was to walk into the new year with love in our hearts. This love is something that is directed towards you.

I want to start off the new year with the understanding that this year is going to be the year that we finally let go. I know that letting go is scary and difficult. It means change, and most of the time that is something we don’t want to do. It is easy to stay in your bubble with the routine you have developed, but greatness does not bloom from being content.

What are you able to let go of?

You can let go of the person you were a year ago, a month ago, even two days ago. Letting go of your old self is one of the hardest things to change. When you grow as a person you tend to see the world differently; you are unable to understand why you did the things you did or why you were close with some of the people you loved.

This is the time to stop overthinking these changes and just let them take over your life.

To let go of the old you, you need to understand how to let go of some of the small things such as letting go of the overthinking side of your brain. When you fall in love this year, take the time to let go of the thoughts that say you aren’t good enough for that love and let go of the energy that you put in trying to make it perfect.

Let go of stress. I know that this one is something that is hard, especially with things such as college, work, and adult responsibilities. For this you need take everything lightheartedly. When you see a day where you work and go to class, understand that you may not be able to spend 5 hours on homework or reading assignments and understand that is OKAY! It is okay to take time for yourself and trust you’ll need it to keep your sanity.

So, take this 2018 and make it the best year you’ve had. Allow yourself to do the things you never thought you would be able to. Be strong enough to let go of toxic relationships in your life no matter how long they have been going on.

“Surrender to what is. Let go of what was. Have faith in what will be.” –Sonia Ricota