The All State takes home 8 awards

The All State returned from the 2017 Fall National Media Convention in Dallas, Texas with eight awards, as explained in an APSU press release. The Associated Collegiate Press and the College Media Association gave the awards.

As a newspaper, The All State won the sixth place in Newspaper Four Year Weekly, ninth place in Website Large School and Honorable Mention for Best Social Media Page in the ACP Best of Show Category.

Senior Features Editor Andrew Wadovick won third place for Best Newspaper Feature Page/Spread for CMA Pinnacle Awards. The winning page came from an issue featuring Student Counseling Services.

“I’m a writer by passion, but seeing my design rank as high as third, knowing my designs are capturing the interest of our readers, is so uplifting,” Wadovick said. “When I look at this award, knowing what it represents, I know I belong. I know I am right where I need to be.”

Former Sports Editor Glavine Day got Honorable Mention for Best Newspaper Sports Page/Spread in CMA Pinnacle Awards and Honorable Mention for Design of the Year in Newspaper Page/Spread in ACP Individual Awards.

Day worked with former graphic designer Lewis West to earn Honorable Mention for Best Editorial Illustration in the CMA Pinnacle Awards. The winning illustration was for the retirement of David Loos, the former APSU Men’s head basketball coach. Loos won 500 games in his time at APSU.

Day received the second place CMA Pinnacle award last year. She now works for the The Robertson County Connection in White House, Tennessee, as a sports reporter.

“Once it was all designed and laid out on the page, everyone in the office was just kind of in amazement that as a newspaper we were capable of making something so amazing,” Day said. “I think we were all proud of it for different reasons. It was so much fun building it and staying late and fixing every little detail.”

Lauren Cottle, former Perspectives Editor received Honorable Mention for Story of the Year in Editorial/Opinion in the ACP individual Awards. Her winning page was about the Women’s March in Nashville.

“Looking back on the event, it is easy to become discouraged because of the apathy and disillusionment that has become widespread among many Americans during this presidency,” Cottle said. “However, I see the Women’s March as a resistance that showed the world that intolerance and hateful divisions will not be accepted any longer.”

The All State competed in a pool of over 2,800 entries across nearly 100 categories. The ACP awards were won against all other schools attending.

“Our students are continually learning and dedicated, and are competing at a national level,” Patrick Armstrong, faculty advisor of The All State, said. “Last year at this time they earned two national awards. This is incredible.”

Celeste Malone, editor-in-chief of The All State, said she is proud of the staff.

“I am so proud of The All State staff. Each week they come into the office producing stories and pages that continuously leave me in awe,” Malone said. “I cannot wait to see what we produce in the future.”