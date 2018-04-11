Home / AP WIRE / Tennessee Legislature passes 7-day liquor sales law

Tennessee Legislature passes 7-day liquor sales law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that would allow seven-day liquor and wine sales, despite opposition from religious conservatives. Afterward, the Tennessee Pastors Network called the measure “despicable.”
If signed by the governor, liquor stores would be able to open for business on Sunday and grocery stores would be allowed to sell wine that day. Liquor and wine could also be sold on holidays, with the exception of Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving.
The measure passed in the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday by a vote of 17-11. It cleared the House earlier in the week.
Liquor stores can begin opening on Sundays as soon as the bill becomes law. However, grocery stores could not sell wine on Sundays until January.

