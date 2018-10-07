Adults can take APSU’s new community coding classes for free

Contributed by: APSU Public Relations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – For the last couple of years, people keep calling the Austin Peay State University Department of Computer Science and Information Technology and asking the same question – what about community coding classes for adults? Since 2017, the department has offered several computer coding classes and camps for local children, but if you were over the age of 18, you couldn’t participate.

This month, that’s about to change. On Oct. 24, the University will offer its first community coding classes for adults – Introduction to Building Webpages and Introduction to Java Language Basics.

“These online courses were partially designed by graduate students who recognized that there is a need to be met, that can empower any young mind or adult learner with these skill sets in just eight weeks, from October to December,” Dr. Chad Brooks, associate provost for research and dean of the College of Graduate Studies, said.

In addition to developing vital computer skills, participants will actually earn one hour of college credit. Because these are college-level classes, a special scholarship was set up to cover the cost of tuition for community members, and the University is waiving application fees for anyone not currently enrolled at Austin Peay who wants to sign up for these classes. Individuals need to apply by Oct. 22 to be eligible for the scholarship, and if they’re over the age of 21, they’ll need to submit transcripts from the last educational institution they attended.

The Introduction to Building Webpages class is designed for individuals new to computer science, and the course will focus “on the fundamentals of building websites and good coding practices.” The Introduction to Java Language Basics will provide an “overview of the Java syntax and structure; the use of integrated development environments for the creation and compilation of Java programs; the processes and methods for writing well-structured, well-documented and well-performing computer programs to implement common information processing tasks.”

“Java is a cross-platform programming language,” Gary Larson, computer science graduate student, said. “It is heavily used in web development.”

These eight-week, online classes, will begin Oct. 24 and run through Dec. 14. For additional information or to apply, visit http://www.apsu.edu/csci/community-coding.php.