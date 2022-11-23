Isabella Morman shares a glimpse into the lovely toppings on Starbucks’ Chestnut Praline Latte. ISABELLA MORMAN / THE ALL STATE

The day Starbucks drinks become available in stores should be considered a national holiday. It’s always big excitement from the famous red cups, to new drinks being added, “secret menu” items, and what everyone is getting this holiday season.

I ordered every drink as it appears on the menu so that I could experience how each drink was intended to be made and ranked them accordingly.

13. Irish Cream Cold Brew

Firstly, I am not a huge fan of cold brew. It is bitter and leaves an awful taste in my mouth. However, if you are a fan of anything Irish cream and love that cold brew taste then this drink is definitely for you.

12. Iced Chai Tea with Peppermint syrup added

I tried this out with a recommendation from a close friend. This didn’t work out in the slightest; mint and the taste of chai spices do not mix well together. It was a recipe for disaster.

11. Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino

I always love a good frappuccino just like everyone else does but the taste of chocolate and mint never went right with me. If you like the Andes candies then this drink is surely for you!

10. Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Not really a showstopper but if you like an iced coffee that still gives a festive feeling with a taste of mint then this one could be for you. I would recommend getting fewer pumps of white mocha if you don’t like things too sweet!

9. Peppermint Mocha

Now, while I don’t like mint, I will rank this drink higher due to nostalgia. One cannot deny the nostalgic feeling of having this drink in a red cup. It is a true classic that is guaranteed to make you feel warm and fuzzy for the winter.

8. Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew with a pump of peppermint and white chocolate mocha

To order, you start with a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew then you ask for two pumps of white chocolate mocha and then a pump of peppermint. It is sweet but not overall. Regardless, it wasn’t enough to get me on the cold brew train.

7. Iced Sugarcookie Almondmilk Latte

This one is pretty good if you add a few things to it. It is definitely too sweet with its default amount of pumps . I recommend that you ask for just one pump if you are wanting more of a classic coffee taste. I will say I just adore the red and green sprinkles on top!

6. Caramel Brulee Latte

This latte is in no way bad, but feels the least festive out of all the rest of the drinks offered. It tastes just as any caramel latte would. It is still super nice if you are wanting something simple and the toppings are super pretty!

5. Toasted White Mocha

I know what you all are thinking and let me tell you, I am thinking the same thing. There is really no difference to the “toasted” version of the white mocha to the regular white mocha but, none the less it is still a nice flavor making it a lovely special treat this holiday season. The red sprinkles at the top give it a nice festive feeling that is hard to ignore.

4. Hot Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

As stated above, if you are not a fan of sweet then definitely modify this drink. I would say compared to the iced version the hot version of this drink provides more of that “fresh out the oven” sugar cookie feeling.

3. Hot Chocolate

While this may seem really “basic” or even a bit simple, Starbuck’s hot chocolate never fails to make my holidays better. From the whipped cream to the chocolate on top, it makes me feel like a little kid again and will always rank high on my holiday list.

2. Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Frappucino

This drink is definitely sweet and feels like drinking a literal milkshake but something about it tasted so wonderful and made me feel all good inside. The sprinkles, the whipped cream, and smell makes it the perfect holiday treat.

1 . Hot Chestnut Praline Latte

My all time personal favorite has to be the Chestnut Praline Latte. It tastes exactly like the roasted nuts you would get at Opry Mills. It is extremely festive, but not too sweet and smells amazing. Also, the toppings are simple yet elegant, making it super photo worthy.