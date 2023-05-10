Taylor Swift The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on Saturday night Photos by Lily Russell | The All State

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift took the stage at Nissan Stadium on a beautiful soon to be summer night.

As my first Taylor Swift concert, it was one to remember. For those lucky enough to attend an Era’s show, I’m sure that you, along with myself are still in recovery.

Opening with Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, Swift arose out of a majestic, graceful display of curtains and giant pink fans that her choreographed dancers held. She popped out singing “Its been a long time coming,” as the crowd screamed and shouted.

The show included a long but fan beloved setlist from the albums of Lover, Fearless, Debut, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore, 1989, and her newest album Midnights.

The stage presence and choreography of the crew was something to be in awe of even in the nosebleeds. The atmosphere within the crowds of those around were unmatched. Everyone jumping up and down to “Shake It Off” and tearfully swaying to her hit song “Lover.”

The show ended magnificently with just as much as energy as when it began. “Karma” concluded the night along with fireworks, lights, and a continuous roar from the crowd. Taylor exited the stage and the smoke slowly settled.

All that was left, was the two mile walk back to the car and the Nashville post concert city traffic.