As Valentine’s Day approaches, some of us will be snuggled up to our significant others, the rest will be snuggled up with close friends, and ourselves, self-love is just as important.

As I sat down with Aaliyah Collier, a freshman at Austin Peay State University, not only did she change my perspective on what true love is, but she was able to share the valuable lesson she learned, and now I am sharing it with you.

Ms. Collier recalled the day she went to the local library to pick up a few books and she recognized a young woman about her age looking at her from across the room.

“She came to check out books, but instead she decided to check me out, and from there on we began dating,” Ms. Collier stated.

The pair would eventually date for a year until Valentine’s Day hit in 2021.

“We went to the store, and I’m thinking she is picking items up for me, instead she is shopping for the woman she cheated on me with, and when I found out I honestly felt my world crumble into pieces,” Ms. Collier explained.

“Imagine thinking you’ve got it all and suddenly the person you wouldn’t think would, hurts you betrays you in the worst way possible, and I questioned myself as if I was the problem,” She added.

Dealing with heartbreak isn’t easy as all we know, but Ms. Collier’s advice made it easier to handle.

“Despite me having a horrible Valentine’s Day in the beginning, it got better for me because I was already surrounded by love and didn’t know it, “Aaliyah stated.

“My very close friends and I went out to eat later that day, we also went to a kickback, and everybody was just vibing. When we got back to my house, I realized that I was already surrounded by love, “She explained.

“First of all, because I loved myself, I was able to step away from a relationship that almost broke me, but I knew I was worth more than that and I loved myself enough to leave. Even though I was heartbroken, I wasn’t going to sit at home and cry in self-pity. I got up and lived it up with the people who loved me from the beginning, and I haven’t looked back, “she said.

Even if you don’t have a significant other, think about spending this special day with those who truly love you.

People will come into your lives and drop you like a bad habit the next, but true love will always see things through, just like it saw Aaliyah through during her time of need.

She found the love she wanted and needed in her friends, and she plans to do the same thing again, this year.