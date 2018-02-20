SGA goes another week without legislation

For the fourth official meeting this semester, SGA has not presented any original legislation for campus.

The organization has voted to increase student fees by $23 to assist the Foy Fitness Center and Ard Health and Counseling Services.

They also nominated Kenneth Cervelli for the Most Distinguished Faculty Award.

At the Feb. 14 meeting, President Frank Burns announced the link for registering for The Big Event is now live on PeayLink.

The deadline for groups to register as sponsors is Wednesday, March 7 and to participate, the deadline is Wednesday, March 28.

The event is also set for Wednesday, March 28.

Burns unveiled the branding for donating meal swipes to the Center for Service-Learning for students in need as “The Peay Plate.”

Executive Secretary Colin Crist announced that the Blood Drive was “a tremendous success.”

Three senators tooks the Oath of Office: Senator Cooper, Senator Cecil and Senator Bertoni.

SGA meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in MUC 305.