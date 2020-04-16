With 384 total votes cast, this Student Government Association (SGA) election has had, historically, the least participation of any recorded APSU SGA election.

Only eligible write-in candidates who are enrolled in a specific college or meet a specific classification and are academically eligible were counted. Votes cast for write-in candidates that did not meet eligibility were discarded.

College of Arts and Letters

Mia Janel Collins is the only elected senator from the College of Arts and Letters so far. She received 283 votes.

There may be a run-off election for the one other senate seat for this college.

College of Behavioral and Health Sciences

Iva Rubio (101 votes) and Lauren Wood (130 votes) are the two elected senators from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

College of Business

Alessa Tomboc (240 votes) and Michael D. Young (230 votes) are the two elected senators from the College of Business.

College of Education

Taylor Hastings (274 votes) is the only elected senator from the College of Education so far.

There may be a run-off election for the one other senate seat for this college.

College of Science and Mathematics

Hailey Lynch (265 votes) and Michelle Park (10 votes) are the two elected senators from the College of Science and Mathematics.

Sophomore Senators

Michelle Chen (151 votes), Chase Crook (179 votes) and Jordan Lowrance (160 votes) are the elected Sophomore Senators.

Junior Senators

Emma Burns (244 votes), JesShawn D. Wiley (194 votes) and Stephon Jenkins (189 votes) are the elected Junior Senators.

Senior Senator

Josephine Amankwah (292 votes) is the elected Senior Senator.

There may be a run-off election or the two other senate seats for this classification.

Executive Secretary

With more than double the votes, Laura Janesa Wine (209 votes) is the elected Executive Secretary over candidate Mona Lane (102 votes).

Vice President

In an incredibly close race, Nathan Toothman (187 votes) beat Elijah McGhee (178 votes) for the position of Vice President by just nine votes.

President

Finally, the elected SGA President, with 314 votes, is Kito Aruh beating candidate Jordan White (1 vote) by 313 votes.

Run-off elections

“There will be a runoff election to take place next Tuesday-Thursday for the following senate positions: College of Arts and Letters and possibly for College of Education and Senior Senator,” Dean Gregory Singleton said. “We are currently waiting on a decision from the write-in candidates to determine if they wish to proceed with having their names on a ballot.”