Artwork from the Latinx Heritage Month Art Exhibit. T’YANA HUDSON | THE ALL STATE

Austin Peay’s Latino Community Resource Center wrapped up National Hispanic Heritage Month with an art gallery on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Artwork from APSU students was accompanied by a live musical guest throughout the two-hour event.

“Our purpose as the Latino Community Resource Center is to not just provide resources to the Latino community, but also to educate our APSU community that we are a part of,” said Constanza Zurita Valdebenito, a graduate research assistant with the LCRC.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The resource center hosted 11 different events throughout the month.

Jason Chavez-Rivas, a member of the Hispanic Cultural Organization, said the gallery was an important celebration of Latinx heritage.

“It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, so it’s important to celebrate the heritage of the whole Latinx community,” he said. “An important part of culture is art, and it’s good to highlight other cultures, especially Latinx culture.”



