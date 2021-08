A license plate of one of the cars on display at the 2021 APEX annual car show. HASSAN TAYLOR | THE ALL STATE

Organizers of APEX weekend introduced a car show and meetup event as the newest part of its freshman orientation schedule this year.

Austin Peay students and employees as well as members from the community had the chance to showcase their rides to the public on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The event was held from 1-3 p.m. and featured over 20 custom cars. Catch some of them in the gallery below.