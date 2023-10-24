The Gov Prepares to Spectate the Patton Entrepreneurship Grant’s Final Presentations. | Photo Provided by APSU PR.

The Patton Entrepreneurship Grant (PEG), started by Spencer Patton and hosted in cooperation with the College of Business, wrapped up Monday, October 16 in the Mabry Concert Hall.

Monday’s final competitors were comprised of the PEG’s five individual finalists and one team finalist: MJ Bearden, Lillian Dixon, Catalina Lizardo, Phoenix Morton, Stephanie Tanksley and the duo Zaniyah Williams and Saniyah Richards.

These finalists were all given 10 minutes to present their business pitch, immediately followed by a five minute Q&A session with a select panel of judges including Patton himself.

Bearden came in first to claim a prize of $5,000, followed by Dixon in second for $2,500 and Williams and Richards in third for $1,000. Winners are encouraged — though not required — to use the money towards establishing their entrepreneurial ideas.

The other finalists in the competition were given feedback on their ideas and provided with ways to build upon them for the future.

The competition was free and open to all members of Austin Peay State University and the Clarksville community.

The College of Business and the Patton Foundation hope that the success of the challenge will further encourage future business owners both in the community and on APSU’s campus.

The Patton Entrepreneurship Grant is expected to return next year for more young entrepreneurs to compete.